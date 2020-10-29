Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel Passes Away at 92

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel passed away on Thursday, 29 October, at a private hospital in Ahmedabad. He was 92-years-old.
The former BJP leader served as chief minister of Gujarat in 1995 and then from 1998 to 2001. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi, who remained the CM of Gujarat till he became prime minister in 2014.
After 2002, Patel was also a Rajya Sabha MP till 2008. In 2012, he founded the Gujarat Parivartan Party.
He was also a member of Gujarat Legislative Assembly six times.
According to News18, he quit the BJP in 2012 and floated his own political party, which was later merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in February 2014.
In his last election, he was elected from the Visavadar Assembly seat in 2012 but later resigned in 2014 due to ill health.
Patel joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1945 as a 'pracharak' and later started his political career as a worker for the Jan Sangh, of which he was a founder member, in 1960s, News18 reported.
(With inputs fron News18.)
Published: 29 Oct 2020,12:30 PM IST