Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel Passes Away at 92

The former BJP leader served as CM of Gujarat in 1995 and then from 1998 to 2001. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel passed away on Thursday, 29 October, at a private hospital in Ahmedabad. He was 92-years-old.

The former BJP leader served as chief minister of Gujarat in 1995 and then from 1998 to 2001. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi, who remained the CM of Gujarat till he became prime minister in 2014.

After 2002, Patel was also a Rajya Sabha MP till 2008. In 2012, he founded the Gujarat Parivartan Party.

He was also a member of Gujarat Legislative Assembly six times.