Ex Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s Health Worsens, On Ventilator Support

Following post-COVID-19 complications, the 85-year-old veteran politician was put on Non-Invasive Ventilation since his admission at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on 2 November.

Assam Health Miniter Himanta Biswa Sarma said that on Saturday afternoon Gogoi's condition deteriorated with problems in breathing, following which the doctors started an intubation ventilator.

“The doctors are trying hard to revive his organs with medicines and other medical methods. The doctors will also attempt a dialysis,” the Health Minister said, adding that the next 48-72 hours are very critical and the doctors are doing everything possible.

He also said that the doctors of GMCH are in constant touch with experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi since his conditions disallow to be shifted outside the state for medical treatment.

Gogoi had tested positive for COVID-19 on 25 August and was admitted to the GMCH the next day, where he was administered plasma therapy. He was discharged from the hospital, after two months, on 25 October after he recovered from the COVID-19 infection and other post-recovery complications.