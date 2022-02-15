'Central Agencies Troubling Our Party Leaders': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

"Shiv Sena is not scared of anyone. Those harassing us will be dealt with after 2024," he added.

He said the Enforcement Directorate can come and arrest him but should stop troubling his friends and family.

"Maharashtra government will firmly stay...I rang Amit Shah and asked him if there was some enmity against me. I told him if there is a problem with me, arrest me but don't trouble my friends & family members. ED can come to my place & arrest me," he said.