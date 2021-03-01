Rahul Gandhi Dances, Does Push-Ups With School Kids in Tamil Nadu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on an election campaign trail in Tamil Nadu, shook his legs and did a few push-ups with school students in Kanyakumari on Monday, 1 March.
He was interacting with the students at St. Joseph's Matriculation Higher Secondary School when he danced with them along with AICC Tamil Nadu incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao and PCC Chief KS Alagiri.
In another video, Rahul Gandhi is seen telling a young girl, “You are trying to embarrass me,” when she throws a push-up challenge at him.
The Wayanad MP was also seen doing ‘Aikido’, a form of martial arts, with a student.
Earlier, boxer Vijender Singh complemented Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his fitness during the latter's visit to Kerala. Gandhi dived into the sea with fishermen to show his support for them.
Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to the poll-bound state, lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and called upon the people not to allow them to insult the people, their traditions and the culture of Tamil Nadu. He also said that it was his duty to protect the Tamil culture and language, just like other languages and cultures across the country.
The senior leader said that the BJP is on a spree of buying Legislators and destroying democracy and called upon the people of Kanyakumari to be wary of the nefarious designs of the saffron camp.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)
