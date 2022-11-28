'Civic War' in Delhi: All You Need to Know About the Upcoming MCD Elections

Did the split work? Not really. An undeniable financial crisis emerged in the North and East municipal corporations due to the demographic advantage of the South. Owing to higher property taxes (due to the "posh" colonies of South Delhi), the South earned around 30 percent of its internal revenue through property tax, while the North and the East earned merely 15 percent and 9 percent respectively.

Additionally, due to the tripling of everything, that is, three commissioners and their staff, expenditure went up and efficiency went down.

Which party currently holds power in the MCD? The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has controlled the MCD for the last 15 years, and has won the last three elections that took place in 2017, 2012, and 2007. In the 2017 elections, the party had won 181 seats of the 272 with 36 percent of the votes. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress party won 49 and 31 seats respectively.

Why did the BJP want a unified MCD? BJP leaders have maintained that finances and efficiency were always central to their desire of a unified MCD. Member of Parliament (MP) Manoj Tiwari has asserted that "the decision of trifurcation was political and not for the welfare of the residents. By the unification, we would be able to streamline revenue and payments."

What has the AAP argued about unification? The Aam Aadmi Party, which controls the Delhi government, has implied that the BJP knows that it is going to lose control of the MCD after 15 years, and tried to delay the inevitable by forcing the State Election Commission to defer the polls under the garb of the unification bill. "Unification of 3 MCDs could have been done long back and could have been done anytime," AAP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Saurabh Bharadwaj pointed out back in March.