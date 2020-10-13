EC Says Polls for 11 RS Seats Falling Vacant to Be Held on 9 Nov

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday, 13 October, announced dates for elections to 11 Rajya Sabha seats. The term of these members, which include 10 from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand, is set to expire on 25 November.

According to the <a href="https://eci.gov.in/files/file/12453-biennial-elections-to-the-council-of-states-to-fill-the-seats-of-members-retiring-on-25112020-reg/">notification</a> by the Election Commission (EC), the date for Issue of Notifications is 20 October and the date for both the polling and counting of votes is 9 November.

Some of the vacant seats are occupied by Dr Chandrapal Singh Yadav, Arun Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri and Raj Babbar.

The ECI has directed the election to be completed before 11 November. A notification was added, saying that the election will be carried out in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, meaning that every person shall wear a face mask during every election-related activity and everyone will be thermal scanned at the entry of premises used for election purposes.