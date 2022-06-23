'You Never Met Us, Middlemen Humiliated Us': Rebels in Scathing Letter to Uddhav

We went through all this suffering. The middlemen near you never cared for our complaints. Moreover, they didn't even let the complaints reach you. However, Honourable Eknath Shinde's door was always open to us. The bad condition of our constituencies, funds, bureaucracy, the insults from Congress NCP... Only Shinde Saheb was listening to our complaints and finding a positive way out. Therefore, for the just demands of all the MLAs and on their insistence, we asked Shinde Saheb to take this decision.

Shinde Saheb immediately told us that Saheb had called to not let MLAs go to Ayodhya. We collected our checked-in luggage from the Mumbai airport and returned home. Not a single vote broke at the time of the Rajya Sabha election. Then why did you show such distrust towards us at the time of Vidhan Parishad elections? Why did you not let us take a darshan of Ramlalla?

Saheb, when we were not getting entry to Varsha, Congress NCP people were meeting you daily, were doing the work for their constituency, were brandishing letters of having got funds, were doing bhumi pujans and inaugurations, and were posting photos with you on social media. Then, the people in our constituencies would ask us – if the CM is ours, then how are our opponents getting the funds?

How was their work getting done? We would be uneasy with the thought that we have to face our voters without you ever meeting us. In difficult circumstances like these, Eknath Shinde, who is the true follower of Bal Thackeray and Dharamveer Anand Dighe, would come to our rescue. We are standing by him today because his doors were always open for us, and we believe that they will be open in the future.

Your address yesterday was emotional, but it had no answers to our basic questions. Hence, I had to pen this letter to apprise you of our feelings.

Regards,

Sanjay Shirsat