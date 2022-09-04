'Eggs, Chicken Won’t Be Served at Juvenile Homes': MP Minister Narottam Mishra

The serving of chicken and eggs is included in the list of meals to be served in juvenile shelter homes of the state in the gazette notification of Madhya Pradesh Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules-2002 issued by the state woman and child development department.
(Photo: Screengrab of video tweeted by Narottam Mishra
Ten days after a gazette notification in Madhya Pradesh (MP) prescribed serving of eggs and chicken in juvenile shelter homes, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said such a thing will not be implemented in the state.
The serving of chicken and eggs is included in the list of meals to be served in juvenile shelter homes of the state in the gazette notification of Madhya Pradesh Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules-2002 issued by the state woman and child development department.
It was published on 25 August and is available on the government Printing and Stationary Department's website.
The notification states that “every child care institution shall strictly adhere to the minimum nutritional standard and diet scale suggested as specified below.”
In the gazette notification, the food items mentioned in the list include 115 grams of chicken once a week and eggs four days in a week, besides other food items like dal (pulses), rajma, chana, milk and vegetables.
