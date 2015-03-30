Why Do Rajguru and Sukhdev Remain Unsung Heroes?

(This story was first published on 30 March 2015. It has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark Rajguru’s birth anniversary.)

Inquilab Zindabad! The call to revolution was what bound three of India’s greatest revolutionaries – Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev – as one. Each member of the trio had been equally instrumental in garnering the change they wanted to see for their motherland.

But even now, Bhagat Singh’s fame seems to have eclipsed the heroics of his compatriots Rajguru and Sukhdev. Unfortunately, they are not given their due prominence in India’s freedom struggle.