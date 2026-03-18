Ground Report: How Tarun's 'Killing' Made Uttam Nagar a Communal Tinderbox

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Is there an attempt to give a communal color to the dispute that occurred during Holi in Uttam Nagar, Delhi?

Is the death of Tarun Butolia being used to set a narrative against a particular community?

Is a conflict between two families being portrayed as a clash between two communities to fuel hatred?

These are some of the questions that have arisen after the dispute during Holi in Uttam Nagar, Delhi. In fact, on March 4, a fight allegedly broke out between two sides over throwing a water-filled balloon. The matter escalated to such an extent that both sides got into a physical altercation, in which 26-year-old Tarun Butolia died. Police have arrested 14 people in this case, while two minors have also been taken into custody. Since the incident, there has been tension in the area. Heavy police force has been deployed to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, people associated with right-wing organizations have been continuously visiting the family of the deceased Tarun. During this time, several people were also heard giving provocative speeches. However, local residents say that this dispute was between two families living in the neighborhood, which is now being given a communal angle. In this ground report by The Quint, find out what the reality of the entire dispute is.