Rebuild or Pay: A Year Since Nagpur Riots, How Bulldozer Action Collapsed in HC

On a narrow, dusty lane in Nagpur's Yashodhara Nagar, the debris of a two-storey house demolished by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has remained untouched for the past year—a stark reminder of what once stood there.

The house belonged to the parents of Fahim Shamim Khan, the prime accused in the communal violence that rocked Nagpur on 17 March last year, during Shivaji Jayanti celebrations.

Fahim, then a leader of the Minorities Democratic Party (MDP), was arrested on charges of inciting riots and jailed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). A week after his arrest, his elderly parents — who lived with other family members in the house — received a notice from the municipal corporation on a Sunday morning.