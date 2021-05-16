ArrestMeToo: Oppn, Netizens Slam Arrests Over Posters Against PM

After over twenty people were arrested in Delhi for putting up posters critical of the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Opposition parties including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), along with scores of netizens lashed out at the Centre on Twitter and changed their profile pictures in protest.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi put out a tweet saying ‘Arrest me too’ with an image saying, ‘Modiji humaare bachon ki vaccine videsh kyu bhej diya (Modi ji, why did you export the vaccines meant for our kids?). Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi too shared the image.

Both Rahul and Priyanka also changed their Twitter profile pictures to the same image.