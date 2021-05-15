17 Arrested in Delhi Over Posters Critical of PM’s Vaccine Exports

A total of 17 people have been arrested and 21 FIRs have been registered by the Delhi Police as of Saturday, 15 May, for allegedly putting up posters critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vaccine exports amidst the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, the Delhi Police said.

The police received information about the posters and subsequently alerted senior officers of the districts. Upon investigation, 21 FIRs were registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other sections, as well as Section 3 of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act across multiple districts of Delhi.

The posters, which read “Modiji humare bachon ki vaccine videsh kyu bhej diya?” ( Why did you our children's vaccine abroad?), were pasted across various districts in the national capital.