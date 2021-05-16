COVID-19: India Reports 3.11 Lakh Cases in the Last 24 Hours

Second consignment of Sputnik V arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday, 16 May, reported ANI.
Meanwhile, India, reported 3,11,170 new COVID-19 cases, 3,62,437 discharges and 4,077 deaths on Sunday, as per Union Health Ministry. The total active cases in the country stands at 36,18,458.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday, “We are extending the lockdown for one more week. Instead of tomorrow, lockdown is extended till next Monday, 5 am in Delhi.”
Raigarh District in Chhattisgarh has been declared as a containment zone till 31 May.
Jaipur District Collector Antar Singh Nehra said today, “The virus is spreading in rural areas also. We have started a door to door survey campaign in which a medicine packet will be provided to people with ILI (Influenza like illness) symptoms.”
According to a government press release, 24-hour recoveries, reported on Sunday, have outnumbered Daily New COVID Cases for Fifth Time in last 6 Days
BJP chief JP Nadda has flagged off 17 mobile medical units and medical aid for Himachal Pradesh under 'Seva Hi Sangathan' program, according to ANI.
"People are continuously receiving help with hospitalisation, testing and vaccination," Nadda was quoted by ANI as saying.
BJP MP Anurag Thakur was also present, reported ANI.
Congress MP Rajiv Satav passed away on Sunday, 16 May. Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter to share the news of Satav’s demise and to mourn his loss.
Surjewala said in a tweet, “Today I lost a fellow who took the first step of public life with me in the Youth Congress and walked along till today...”
As per the Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,11,170 new COVID cases, 3,62,437 discharges and 4,077 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 2,70,284.
India has vaccinated over 18 crore people so far.
Uttarakhand | At least 1,053 Children Upto 9 Years Of Age Tested Positive Between 16 and 30 April; 1,618 Between 1 and 14 May
At least 1,053 children of up to nine-years of age, in Uttarakhand, were affected with COVID-19 between 16 April and 30 April, and 1,618 children were affected between May 1 and May 14, according to the State Health Department.
Twenty people have been arrested in connection with violation of the Coronavirus Curfew, in Srinagar. ANI reported that they allegedly were involved in two protests on Palestine issue that were held in Padshahi Bagh and Koker Bazar areas of Srinagar on Friday.
