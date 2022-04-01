Delhi HC Asks for Sealed Report on Vandalism Outside CM Kejriwal's Residence

The court said that it was evident that there were attempts to create fear, adding that the Delhi Police will be required to give their explanation regarding the incident.
The Delhi High Court on Friday, 1 April, asked for a report in a sealed cover regarding the violence that took place outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence on 30 March.
The court said that the report must be submitted by the Delhi police within two weeks, as per a report by The Indian Express.
The bench Comprising Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla remarked that it was evident that there were attempts to create fear, adding that the Delhi Police will be required to give its explanation regarding the incident.
The court took up the matter after a petition was filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, who sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the matter.
Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, who was representing the Delhi police, said that a First Information Report (FIR) had been registered and that the police had already taken steps to address the petitioner's concerns.
Scenes of violence and vandalism had unfolded outside Kejriwal's official residence on Wednesday, after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, led by Yuva Morcha president and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya, clashed with the police during a protest against the AAP chief's remarks on the recently released movie The Kashmir Files.
