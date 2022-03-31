Can Lay Down My Life for the Country: CM Kejriwal After Vandalism Outside House

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers clashed with the police and vandalised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence during a protest, the AAP chief on Thursday, 31 March, condemned the violence and said he was "ready to lay down his life for the country".

"If India's biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message," Kejriwal said at a press conference, news agency PTI reported.

The chief minister also added that he was willing to make any sacrifice for the country. "Arvind Kejriwal is not important but the nation is. I can lay down my life for the country," he said.

(This story will be updated with more details.)