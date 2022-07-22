'Deliberate Procedural Lapses': LG Suggests CBI Probe Into Delhi Excise Policy

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday, 22 July, recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, alleging rule violations and procedural lapses, said officials.

The inquiry came on the basis of a report filed by the Delhi chief secretary, who elucidated that the policy was prima facie breaching GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009, and Delhi Excise Rules 2010.

An official statement by the LG's office said, "Minister In-charge of the Excise Department, Manish Sisodia took and got executed, major decisions/actions in violation of the statutory provisions and the notified Excise Policy that had huge financial implications," NDTV reported.