AAP Moves Delhi HC Seeking SIT Probe Into CM Kejriwal's House Vandalism Case

Around 70 people were detained for creating ruckus outside the Kejriwal's residence during a protest that was spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha over his recent remarks in the Delhi Assembly on 'The Kashmir Files' movie that were deemed as "against the Kashmiri Pandit" community among the saffron clans.

The protest, which was led by Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and BJP Yuva Morcha's national president Tejasvi Surya, had started as a march around 10:30 am from the IP College to the Chief Minister's residence.

It took a violent turn at around 1 pm, when some of the protesters breached the two barricades that were placed near the chief minister's house and created a ruckus.