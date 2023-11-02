'Fishing & Roving Inquiry': Delhi CM Kejriwal To Not Show Up for ED Questioning

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 2 November, indicated that he will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the probe agency's liquor excise policy case.

Kejriwal demanded that the ED recall the summons that had been issued to him, calling it "vague", "motivated", and "unsustainable in law".

"The said summons does not specify whether I am being summoned as an individual or in my official capacity as Chief Minister of Delhi or as National Convenor of AAP and appears to be in the nature of a fishing and roving inquirt," Kejriwal wrote in his reply to the ED notice accessed by The Quint.