Arvind Kejriwal's Trust Vote To Be Held Today To Prove Support From All AAP MLAs

A trust vote will be held in the Delhi Assembly on Monday, 29 August, at the direction of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, amid allegations by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to topple the Delhi government.

The motion for a vote of confidence was proposed by Kejriwal to prove that there are no defections from his party.

"I want to bring a Motion of Confidence in the assembly so that it can be proved in front of the people of Delhi that the BJP's 'Operation Lotus Delhi' has become 'Operation Kichad'," the Delhi CM had said.