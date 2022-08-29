Arvind Kejriwal's Trust Vote To Be Held Today To Prove Support From All AAP MLAs

Manish Sisodia (left) and Arvind Kejriwal.
A trust vote will be held in the Delhi Assembly on Monday, 29 August, at the direction of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, amid allegations by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to topple the Delhi government.
The motion for a vote of confidence was proposed by Kejriwal to prove that there are no defections from his party.
"I want to bring a Motion of Confidence in the assembly so that it can be proved in front of the people of Delhi that the BJP's 'Operation Lotus Delhi' has become 'Operation Kichad'," the Delhi CM had said.
Last week, Kejriwal and other legislators had visited Rajghat in the national capital after a meeting at his residence, which was attended by 54 out of 62 MLAs. Party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj had said that the remaining MLAs were out of town while Health Minister Satyendar Jain is in prison.
Kejriwal, who visited Rajghat to pray for the failure of the BJP's 'Operation Lotus', said, "I have heard they are trying to bribe 40 MLAs to cross over. I am happy that not a single MLA has given in."
He also claimed that the BJP had kept Rs 800 crore aside to "topple" the government in the national capital.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had raided Sisodia's residence a few weeks ago in the case. He has been listed as the prime accused in a First Information Report (FIR) into the alleged excise policy scam, registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
Kejriwal had said that Sisodia was being targeted due to the acclaim he had garnered after appearing on the front page of The New York Times for his efforts as Delhi's education minister.
The AAP has 62 legislators in the 70-member Delhi Assembly while the BJP has eight.
