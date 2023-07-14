Maharashtra Cabinet: Ajit Pawar Gets Finance Ministry Despite Resistance

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Maharashtra Cabinet: Ajit Pawar Gets Finance Ministry Despite Resistance

While the Devendra Fadnavis retained the home ministry, the NCP got several key ministries. Here's the full list.
After almost two weeks of deliberations and resistance from several MLAs of the Eknath Shinde faction, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was allocated the finance portfolio in the much-awaited reshuffle in the Maharashtra cabinet on Friday, 14 July.

However, no new faces were inducted in the cabinet as was expected by Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

While deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis retained the home ministry, the NCP got several key ministries including women and child development, agriculture, and medical education.

CM Shinde, meanwhile, retained several key ministries including Urban Development, Information and Technology, Public Relations, Transport, and other departments not assigned to any specific minister.

Here's a look at who got what:

Nationalist Congress Party

  • Ajit Pawar - Finance and planning department

  • Chhagan Bhujbal - Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection

  • Diliprao Walse-Patil - Cooperation

  • Hasan Mushrif - Medical Education and Special Assistance

  • Dhananjay Munde - Agriculture

  • Dharmarav Baba Bhagwatrao Atram - Food and Drug Administration

  • Aditi Tatkare - Women and Child Development

  • Sanjay Bansode - Sports and Youth Welfare, Ports

  • Anil Patil - Rehabilitation, Disaster Management

Bharatiya Janata Party

  • Devendra Fadnavis - Home, Law and Justice, Water Resources and Water Conservation, Energy, and Parliamentary Affairs

  • Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil - Revenue, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy Development

  • Sudhir Mungantiwar - Forests, Cultural Affairs, and Fisheries

  • Chandrakant Patil - Higher and Technical Education, Textile Industries, and Parliamentary Affairs

  • Vijaykumar Gavit - Tribal Development

  • Girish Mahajan - Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Tourism

  • Ravindra Chavan - Public Works (excluding Public Undertaking)

  • Atul Save - Housing, Other Demands, and Backward Class Welfare

  • Mangal Lodha - Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation

  • Suresh Khade - Labour

Shiv Sena

  • Eknath Shinde - General Administration, Urban Development, Information and Technology, Information and Public Relations, Transport, Social Justice, Environment and Climate Change, Mining, and other departments not assigned to any specific minister.

  • Deepak Vasantrao Kesarkar - School Education and Marathi Language

  • Gulabrao Patil - Water Supply and Sanitation

  • Dadaji Bhuse - Public Works (Public Undertaking)

  • Sanjay Rathod - Soil and Water Conservation

  • Sandipan Bhumre - Employment Guarantee Scheme and Horticulture

  • Tanaji Sawant - Public Health and Family Welfare

  • Abdul Sattar - Minority Development and Wakf

  • Shambhuraj Desai - State Excise Duty

  • Uday Samant - Industries

