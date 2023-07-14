Maharashtra Cabinet: Ajit Pawar Gets Finance Ministry Despite Resistance

Maharashtra Cabinet Expanded: Ajit Pawar Gets Finance Despite Resistance
(Photo: PTI)
After almost two weeks of deliberations and resistance from several MLAs of the Eknath Shinde faction, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was allocated the finance portfolio in the much-awaited reshuffle in the Maharashtra cabinet on Friday, 14 July.
However, no new faces were inducted in the cabinet as was expected by Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.
While deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis retained the home ministry, the NCP got several key ministries including women and child development, agriculture, and medical education.
Here's a look at who got what:
Ajit Pawar - Finance and planning department
Chhagan Bhujbal - Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection
Diliprao Walse-Patil - Cooperation
Hasan Mushrif - Medical Education and Special Assistance
Dhananjay Munde - Agriculture
Dharmarav Baba Bhagwatrao Atram - Food and Drug Administration
Aditi Tatkare - Women and Child Development
Sanjay Bansode - Sports and Youth Welfare, Ports
Anil Patil - Rehabilitation, Disaster Management
Devendra Fadnavis - Home, Law and Justice, Water Resources and Water Conservation, Energy, and Parliamentary Affairs
Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil - Revenue, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy Development
Sudhir Mungantiwar - Forests, Cultural Affairs, and Fisheries
Chandrakant Patil - Higher and Technical Education, Textile Industries, and Parliamentary Affairs
Vijaykumar Gavit - Tribal Development
Girish Mahajan - Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Tourism
Ravindra Chavan - Public Works (excluding Public Undertaking)
Atul Save - Housing, Other Demands, and Backward Class Welfare
Mangal Lodha - Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation
Suresh Khade - Labour
Eknath Shinde - General Administration, Urban Development, Information and Technology, Information and Public Relations, Transport, Social Justice, Environment and Climate Change, Mining, and other departments not assigned to any specific minister.
Deepak Vasantrao Kesarkar - School Education and Marathi Language
Gulabrao Patil - Water Supply and Sanitation
Dadaji Bhuse - Public Works (Public Undertaking)
Sanjay Rathod - Soil and Water Conservation
Sandipan Bhumre - Employment Guarantee Scheme and Horticulture
Tanaji Sawant - Public Health and Family Welfare
Abdul Sattar - Minority Development and Wakf
Shambhuraj Desai - State Excise Duty
Uday Samant - Industries
