Rohith Vemula’s Brother Asks BJP’s CT Ravi to Apologise 

Raja Vemula, younger brother of Rohith Vemula, has demanded a public apology from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s National General Secretary CT Ravi for his recent comments on his brother’s death. Rohith was a 26-year-old research scholar who died by suicide on 17 January 2016.

His demise had sparked protests against caste discrimination across the country.

On Tuesday, 22 June, CT Ravi, had alleged that Rohit Vemula took his life, “because he was disappointed as his love didn’t materialise”. In 2016, countrywide protests were held, accusing University of Hyderabad administration and Ministry of Human Resource Development under the BJP government of discriminating Vemula on the basis of his caste.

Rohith was born to a Dalit (Mala caste) mother, Radhika Vemula.