CPI(M) Writes to J&K LG Over ‘Confinement’ Of Gupkar Candidates

CPI(M) is fighting the upcoming DDC polls as a part of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah addresses a press conference along with his son Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti and others after meeting of signatories to the Gupkar declaration, at his residence in Srinagar, Thursday, 15 October, 2020.

Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami, leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has written to Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor (L-G), Manoj Sinha, on the alleged confinement of candidates of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration ahead of the District Development Council (DDC) elections.

Tarigami said in the letter that a number of candidates from the group were “bundled into cluster accommodations”, reported The Hindustan Times.

"Confining candidates against their wishes has severely restricted their movement and ability to campaign", said the letter.

“Some cases have surfaced where opposite candidates are sent in the same vehicle to a village for campaigning and are asked to campaign together. Several candidates from far off places were sent to hotels in Srinagar soon after they filled the nomination forms last week. Not just the voters, but the families of the candidates are also concerned", Tarigami further added.

He further said that these developments are of great concern and are causing great dissatisfaction amongst the people.

“Who wins and who loses, the decision must lie with the electorate. Democracy must finally win. For that, the process must be made secure and credible. It is advisable not to put avoidable restrictions on the contesting candidates and instead their legitimate movement for the campaigning in their respective areas must be effectively facilitated. Ensuring a free and fair environment for this process is essential", Tarigami said.

