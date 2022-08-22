Convoy Meant To Be Carrying Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Attacked in Patna, 11 Arrested

Stones were hurled at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cavalcade in Patna on Sunday, 21 August, following which 11 people were arrested, officials said.

Kumar was not present in the cavalcade, which was on the way to Gaya for his scheduled visit on Monday, they said.

The incident happened around 5 pm at Sohdi Mode in Gauri Chuk police station area when a road blockade was underway over the death of a local man, they added.