Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Convoy Meant To Be Carrying Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Attacked in Patna, 11 Arrested

Convoy Meant To Be Carrying Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Attacked in Patna, 11 Arrested

Kumar was not present in the cavalcade, which was on the way to Gaya for his scheduled visit on Monday, they said.
PTI
Politics
Published:

The incident happened around 5 pm at Sohdi Mode in Gauri Chuk police station area when a road blockade was underway over the death of a local man.

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The incident happened around 5 pm at Sohdi Mode in Gauri Chuk police station area when a road blockade was underway over the death of a local man.</p></div>

Stones were hurled at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cavalcade in Patna on Sunday, 21 August, following which 11 people were arrested, officials said.

Kumar was not present in the cavalcade, which was on the way to Gaya for his scheduled visit on Monday, they said.

The incident happened around 5 pm at Sohdi Mode in Gauri Chuk police station area when a road blockade was underway over the death of a local man, they added.

Also ReadNitish Kumar, if Considered, Might Be ‘Strong Candidate’ for PM: Tejashwi Yadav

"When the protestors saw the advance cavalcade of the chief minister, they hurled stones, causing minor damage to three-four vehicles," Patna district magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh told PTI.

Soon, a police force was sent to the area and the mob was dispersed, he said.

"A case has been registered against 15 people and police have already arrested 11 people. We are analysing the CCTV footage, and will soon nab the remaining four persons," he added.

Also ReadBihar CM Nitish Kumar Rubbishes BJP's 'Jungle Raj' Allegation Against New Govt

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT