'Contempt of the House': Tharoor, as Govt Officials Skip IT Panel Meet

Following the "last-minute refusal" of the representatives of three ministries from attending a meeting of the Parliamentary committee on IT on Wednesday, 28 July, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who heads the committee, has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker regarding the matter, requesting him to take note of the "breach of Parliamentary privilege."

Tharoor, in the letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, said that the "last-minute refusal of the Ministries/Department to appear before the Committee has been unprecedented and clearly constitutes breach of parliamentary privilege and contempt of the House," news agency ANI reported.