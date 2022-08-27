CM Conrad Sangma-Led NPP To Contest 2023 Meghalaya Assembly Election 'Solo'

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) president Conrad Sangma (middle) on Saturday, 27 August, announced that his political outfit will go solo in the upcoming 2023 Meghalaya Assembly Election.
"We have decided to go solo not just in Meghalaya but also the other state elections around the region including Nagaland and Tripura," Sangma told news agency ANI.
Sangma’s announcement came after the party’s national meet, which was held in Delhi.
The Meghalaya chief minister said:
Sangma further said, “What is happening to the Congress is very sad to see. For the longest time, no revival is in sight not just in Meghalaya but nationally too.”
Commenting on the emerging Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has been in the limelight in Meghalaya, Sangma said, “The Trinamool Congress has done well in some places but it will be overrated to say, just now, that it is a major challenge for us with such a short time for the state polls to be held.”
He said, “We have an understanding with NDA both politically as well as on issues. But even on certain issues, we have not aligned with them politically. We have made our stand very clear.”
During the 2018 Assembly elections, the NPP won 20 seats while the Congress, emerging as the single largest party, won 21 seats.
In November 2021, Mukul Sangma, who is not related to the current chief minister, and 11 other Congress MLAs joined Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, which is looking to expand its base beyond West Bengal.
