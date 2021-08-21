14 Arrested Across Assam Over 'Pro-Taliban' Posts on Social Media

Fourteen people were arrested from across 11 districts in Assam for allegedly posting content "supporting Taliban" on social media, police said on Saturday, 21 August, reported news agency PTI.

The individuals were arrested on Friday and were booked under various sections of the IT Act, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), a senior police officer told PTI.

“We were on alert and monitoring social media for inflammatory posts,” the officer said.