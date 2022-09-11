After Note From 5 MPs, Cong To Allow President Contenders To View Delegates List

In his reply to the five MPs, Mistry said he notes their concern and appreciates their intention of strengthening the party and having a free, fair and transparent election of the Congress president.

Mistry said the first avenue open for any delegate to file a nomination for the Congress president election is that they can look for the names of the 10 delegates in their state at the Pradesh Congress Committee office.

The name and the serial number are available in the state list. The nomination signed by 10 supporters will be sufficient for validity of the nomination, he said. "For the first time, we are also issuing QR code based identity cards to all the delegates across the 28 States and nine Union Territories that have Congress Committees.

“Those who want to file a nomination should check if they have a delegate identity card available with them," Mistry said in his communication to the five MPs.

Only people with valid identity cards will be allowed to sign on the nomination papers for the position of the Congress president, Mistry said.