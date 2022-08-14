Bihar Cabinet: Congress To Get Three Ministerial Berths in Nitish Kumar Govt

Nitish Kumar.
The Congress will get three ministerial berths in the new Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, a senior party leader said on Sunday, 14 August.
Speaking to PTI, AICC's state in-charge Bhakta Charan Das said two Congress MLAs will take oath as ministers on 16 August, and one more legislator will be inducted when the next cabinet expansion happens after that.
"Two Congress legislators will take oath on 16 August, when the chief minister is expected to expand his cabinet. One more party legislator will be inducted in the Nitish Kumar cabinet when the next expansion takes place after 16 August," he added.
Das said the Congress MLAs who will become the ministers are yet to be decided.
"We will finalise the names of our legislators who will be part of the Nitish Kumar cabinet on Monday," he said.
Earlier, Congress sources had indicated that the party was looking for four ministerial berths in the new government.
The cabinet, which at present comprises only the chief minister and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, is due for expansion on 16 August.
The Grand Alliance at present comprises seven parties -- JD(U), RJD, Congress, CPIML(L), CPI, CPI(M) and HAM, which together have more than 160 MLAs in the 243-member assembly.
