Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Congress Suspends UP Leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, He says 'No Compromise'

Congress Suspends UP Leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, He says 'No Compromise'

Acharya Pramod Krishnam had been critical of Congress' decision to not participate in the Ram Mandir ceremony.
The Quint
Politics
Published:

Acharya Pramod Krishnam met with PM Modi on 1 February. 

|

(Acharya Pramod Krishnam/ X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Acharya Pramod Krishnam met with PM Modi on 1 February.&nbsp;</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress party expelled Acharya Pramod Krishnam for 6 years, in a decision announced on Saturday, 10 February. The move comes days after the leader met Prime Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi for the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony. Acharya Pramod Kirshnam had criticised Congress for not attending the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony.

"In view of complaints about indiscipline and repeatedly making statement against the party, Congress president has approved the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee's proposal to expel Shri Pramod Krishnam for six years with immediate effect," a statement issued by Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said.

Pramod has been a regular critic of the Congress party, routinely hailing jibes at the party leadership.

Also ReadCongress Leaders Observe Ram Mandir Ceremony, Despite Party Rejecting Invite

Interaction With PM Modi

On 1 February, Krishnam had met with PM Modi, inviting him for a religious event. PM Modi had said he would be "honored" to join.

Earlier, Krishnam had slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, calling it “political tourism". Krishnam had said that Congress is “travelling", while other parties are gearing up for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Also ReadRam Mandir: Congress' Reasoning to Not Go Has Merit but is Its Stance 'Secular'?

'No Compromise With Ram and Rashtra': Krishnam After Expulsion

Krishnam had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow on a Congress ticket but lost. In 2014, Acharya Pramod had contested the Lok Sabha elections from UP's Sambhal, which he lost as well.

Krishnam was earlier a part of the Congress' Uttar Pradesh advisory council, formed to assist Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her role as UP in-charge for the party.

Lately, Krishnam has been highly critical of many of Congress' decisions, including that of not participating in the Ram Temple ceremony.

After the expulsion, Krishnam posted a cryptic note on X, tagging Rahul Gandhi, saying there can be no compromise with Ram and the nation.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT