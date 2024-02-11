Congress Suspends UP Leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, He says 'No Compromise'

Acharya Pramod Krishnam met with PM Modi on 1 February.
(Acharya Pramod Krishnam/ X)
The Congress party expelled Acharya Pramod Krishnam for 6 years, in a decision announced on Saturday, 10 February. The move comes days after the leader met Prime Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi for the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony. Acharya Pramod Kirshnam had criticised Congress for not attending the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony.
Pramod has been a regular critic of the Congress party, routinely hailing jibes at the party leadership.
On 1 February, Krishnam had met with PM Modi, inviting him for a religious event. PM Modi had said he would be "honored" to join.
Earlier, Krishnam had slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, calling it “political tourism". Krishnam had said that Congress is “travelling", while other parties are gearing up for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
Krishnam had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow on a Congress ticket but lost. In 2014, Acharya Pramod had contested the Lok Sabha elections from UP's Sambhal, which he lost as well.
Krishnam was earlier a part of the Congress' Uttar Pradesh advisory council, formed to assist Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her role as UP in-charge for the party.
Lately, Krishnam has been highly critical of many of Congress' decisions, including that of not participating in the Ram Temple ceremony.
After the expulsion, Krishnam posted a cryptic note on X, tagging Rahul Gandhi, saying there can be no compromise with Ram and the nation.
