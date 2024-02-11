Congress Suspends UP Leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, He says 'No Compromise'

Krishnam had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow on a Congress ticket but lost. In 2014, Acharya Pramod had contested the Lok Sabha elections from UP's Sambhal, which he lost as well.

Krishnam was earlier a part of the Congress' Uttar Pradesh advisory council, formed to assist Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her role as UP in-charge for the party.

Lately, Krishnam has been highly critical of many of Congress' decisions, including that of not participating in the Ram Temple ceremony.

After the expulsion, Krishnam posted a cryptic note on X, tagging Rahul Gandhi, saying there can be no compromise with Ram and the nation.