With Sonia & Rahul Abroad, Can ‘Reshuffled’ Congress Take On Modi?

Congress president Sonia Gandhi left for the United States for a "routine medical check-up" on Saturday 12 September. She is being accompanied by her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi.
Party sources say that the check-up had been delayed for some months because of the travel restrictions in place due to COVID-19.
Their departure comes barely a few days after the Congress carried out a major reshuffle of its organisation. And In their absence, it would be the newly constituted decision making bodies of the Congress that would have to manage party affairs.
The question is - can the reshuffled Congress handle the challenges before it?
First, the highlights of the reshuffle.
Highlights
Winners and Losers
A lot of the coverage of the reshuffle has been restricted to who gained and who lost out. But that's relatively easy.
Randeep Singh Surjewala is one of the biggest gainers in the reshuffle. He’ll be part of the six member committee to assist the Congress president.
But the real question isn’t the promotion and demotion of individuals but what the reshuffle achieved and what it didn't.
The biggest thing that Sonia Gandhi achieved through the reshuffle is that it has almost put an end to the 'dissent' that was brewing in the party.
The 23 Letter Writers: Some Accommodated, Some Sidelined
Remember, the reshuffle comes barely a few weeks after 23 leaders wrote a letter to the Congress president complaining about the state of affairs in the party.
The reshuffle itself appears to be in response to the criticism in the letter. The letter-writers' demand for an organisational overhaul has been partially met, but not through an electoral path as they had wanted.
Gandhi has cleverly accommodated some of the signatories, elevated at least one and sidelined many of them.
Sonia Gandhi has cleverly accommodated some of the 23 signatories of the letter, quelling the possibility of a united rebellion
So by accommodating many of the critics, Sonia Gandhi appears to have pre-empted any attempt to incite a major rebellion in the party.
The Importance of Being Tariq Anwar
Elevating Tariq Anwar is also a symbolic of the spirit of accommodation as he had left the party over 20 years ago along with Sharad Pawar and PA Sangma, in protest against Sonia Gandhi's foreign origins. He returned only last year.
His promotion is Gandhi's way of saying that rebels who return to the Congress won't just be forgiven but also given a respectable place.
Balance Between Factions
The reshuffle has managed to strike a balance between Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi’s loyalists and between young and old leaders.
For instance the six member committee has Sonia Gandhi loyalists like AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni and Mukul Wasnik and Rahul Gandhi loyalists like KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.
While several senior leaders have retained their positions, a number of younger leaders like Jitendra Singh and Rajeev Satav have also been given prominence.
So from the point of view of keeping the party together and quelling rebellion, the reshuffle appears to have been reasonably successful.
While the reshuffle may help prevent a rebellion or split, it hasn't quite succeeded in another task - making Congress a battle ready force to take on the Narendra Modi-led BJP. A case in point here is Parliament.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on 14 September. This is a golden opportunity for the Congress to put the Modi government on the mat on three of its ‘failures’: handling of the COVID-19 crisis, the fall in GDP and China's incursions into Indian territory.
But then who will lead the charge?
Lok Sabha
Rajya Sabha
So at a time when the Congress has an excellent opportunity of turning the narrative against the Modi government, its top two leaders won't be in the country and its bench strength in Parliament may not be up to the mark.
During the CWC meeting that took place after the contents of the letter by the 23 leaders became public, Sonia Gandhi said something very important: “Our job is to fight the Modi government, not fight each other”.
The success of Sonia Gandhi’s reshuffle lies in addressing the second part - it may have stopped internal bickering for now. But it still doesn’t have answers to the first challenge - fighting the Modi government.
The next few weeks are also an opportunity for the Congress to put forward collective leadership.
In the absence of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, it is likely that the six member committee comprising AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala, may be taking key party decisions.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: 13 Sep 2020,08:00 AM IST