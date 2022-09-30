Congress President Election Live Updates: Digvijay Meets Kharge, KC Venugopal

Congress president election 2022 Live Updates
(Photo: The Quint)
Congress President Elections Live Updates: The contest for the post of the Congress party president took an interesting turn on the last day for filing nominations on Friday, 30 September, with the entry of veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge in the race along with Digvijay Singh and Shashi Tharoor.
Kharge entered the race on Thursday after Gehlot announced his decision to not contest amid the political turmoil in Rajasthan.
He also apologised to her for the public rebellion by his lieutenants leading to turmoil in Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, Digvijay Singh met Kharge and party general secretary KC Venugopal ahead of filing the nomination, though several reports indicate that he is mulling to back out of the race.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh meets party leader Singh, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with senior Congress leader KC Venugopal after a meeting with party interim President Sonia Gandhi, at 10 Janpath in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh collects nomination form for the post of party president, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal arrives to meet party chief Sonia Gandhi, at 10, Janpath in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Former defence minister and Congress leader AK Antony leaves after meeting Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi at her residence, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Mallikarjun Kharge will reportedly step down as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha in accordance with the 'one person one post' rule
Shashi Tharoor visited Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of filing the nomination
Following Ashok Gehlot's apology, reports suggested the Congress high command would take a decision on his chief ministership
After the Rajasthan CM's meeting with Sonia Gandhi, his arch-rival Sachin pilot met her too
After some reports suggested that he will run for the party president post, Congress leader Manish Tewari took to social media to share a cryptic post.
"Leadership, ideological clarity, narrative and transparent access to resources are pillars of ‘A’ political party. Given recent unfortunate events it’s time to close ranks & strengthen @INCIndia recalling wise words of @CitiznMukherjee and work for a consensus and effective presidency," he tweeted.
Addressing the media, Shashi Tharoor said that he will file his niomination at noon.
"We all share same ideology and want the party to be strengthened. It is a friendly contest, there's no rivalry," he said.
He further said that Kharge running for the post is just a speculation so far, but the more the people, the better.
Tharoor visited Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of filing the nomination.
Amid marathon meetings with contender Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader KC Venugopal, several reports suggest Digvijay Singh May back out of the race.
Manish Tewari is also expected to join the race for Congress President, besides the three others, NDTV reported quoting sources.
Congress MP Digvijaya Singh met party leader Mallikarjun Kharge who will also file his nomination for Congress president post, news agency ANI reported.
