Congress Election Result LIVE: Tharoor Claims Irregularities, Notifies Poll Body

Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are the contendors for the post of Congress president.
Congress President Election Results Live Updates: As counting is underway to elect the new resident of the Congress party, candidateShashi Tharoor's team has alleged irregularities in the counting process and raise the issue with the poll body, reports said.
"We have been in constant communication with Madhusudan Mistry's office, informed them about many different issues, cannot get into its specifics right now" Salman Soz, election agent for Tharoor told news agency ANI.
The Congress party is set to elect its first non-Gandhi president in 24 years on Wednesday, 19 October, with senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Tharoor battling for the top post.
Scores of party leaders across the country, including interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, former party president Rahul Gandhi, party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot, and Ajay Maken cast their ballots on Monday.
While Tharoor on Monday said that "the revival of Congress has begun," his rival Kharge had asserted that the contest was an internal matter.
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates cast their votes in the election
The last non-Gandhi president of the party was Sitaram Kesri, from 1996-1998
Kharge, seen as the Gandhi-backed candidate, is pegged to win the election
Writing to the Congress party's poll body, Shashi Tharoor's team has alleged that there have been irregularities in the presidential election, NDTV reported.
Thanking all those who organised the election, Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "a big 'thank you' from me to who all who contributed to making this historic event a landmark in the evolution of our politics."
"The tone and tenor of the presidential election on one hand and the energy of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on the other bode well for the cause of unity in the party, especially after a recent spate of exits including senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad," writes Aditya Menon for The Quint.
The election attracted a massive turnout of voters on Monday, as almost 96 per cent of Pradesh Congress Committee delegates casted ballots to elect their new leader.
The counting of votes begins to elect the new Congress president.
Congress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry, counting agent Gaurav Gogoi, and candidate Mallikarjun Kharge arrive at the Congress headquarters in Delhi.
The 80-year-old veteran politician from Karnataka holds the record of a whopping eleven election victories 9 times to the Karnataka Assembly and twice to the Lok Sabha. His other strength is his identity. As a Dalit politician, who comes from a humble background, Kharge's elevation to the post of Congress president will help the party prove, at least symbolically, that it wants to further the interests of marginalised communities.
On the other hand, his age and his election might rekindle the ‘old guard’ vs ‘new guard’ debate within the Congress, something that has recently created tensions within the top leadership and the cadre.
The Thiruvananthapuram MP is one of the most prominent faces of the Congress party, at least in the media and on social media. He also has a massive Twitter following.
He entered politics at the age of 53, with a resounding victory in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls. Presently, at the age of 66, he is likely to bring forth new ideas and styles of functioning, something that the party desperately needs for its revival.
The counting of votes will start from 10 am at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi.
