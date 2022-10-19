Congress Election Result LIVE: Tharoor Claims Irregularities, Notifies Poll Body

Congress President Election Results Live Updates: As counting is underway to elect the new resident of the Congress party, candidateShashi Tharoor's team has alleged irregularities in the counting process and raise the issue with the poll body, reports said.

"We have been in constant communication with Madhusudan Mistry's office, informed them about many different issues, cannot get into its specifics right now" Salman Soz, election agent for Tharoor told news agency ANI.

The Congress party is set to elect its first non-Gandhi president in 24 years on Wednesday, 19 October, with senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Tharoor battling for the top post.

Scores of party leaders across the country, including interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, former party president Rahul Gandhi, party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot, and Ajay Maken cast their ballots on Monday.

While Tharoor on Monday said that "the revival of Congress has begun," his rival Kharge had asserted that the contest was an internal matter.