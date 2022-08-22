Congress Unanimously in Favour of Rahul Gandhi as Party President: Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot said that Congress has kept democracy alive in the country in the last 75 years, due to which today Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the country and Kejriwal is the Chief Minister of Delhi.

"In 75 years, Congress kept democracy alive in the country. This is a gift of Congress to the country," he said.

The chief minister exuded confidence that the party would once again win the state assembly elections to be held next year.

"We will win the next assembly elections, and then the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This time it is not an easy game for PM Modi. The way Nitish Kumar has given a blow to the BJP in Bihar and the Congress has cornered the central government through protests led by Rahul Gandhi on the issue of inflation and unemployment, the Modi government has shaken," Gehlot said.