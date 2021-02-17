Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge Appointed Leader of Opposition in RS

Earlier, interim party President and Chairman of the Congress parliamentary party Sonia Gandhi had written to Naidu to appoint Kharge as the Leader of Opposition, reported news agency IANS.

The Congress had earlier submitted the senior leader’s name to the Rajya Sabha Chairperson as the new Leader of Opposition in the House, ANI reported. The party chose Kharge out of a small group of frontrunners for the position, including party leaders Anand Sharma and P Chidambaram.