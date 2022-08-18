Congress' 'Halla Bol' Rally Rescheduled to 4 Sept Due to COVID: Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh.
(Photo: Screenshot/YouTube)
The Congress' 'Halla Bol' rally against price rise at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan has been rescheduled from 28 August to 4 September due to rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, party leader Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday, 18 August.
Taking to Twitter, the Congress' general secretary incharge of communications said, "Due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Congress party’s Mehangai Par Halla Bol Rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, is being rescheduled from 28 Aug to 4 Sept. The rally will send a powerful message to the insensitive Modi sarkar."
Meetings under the banner of “Mehangai Chaupal” began on 17 August and will go on till 23 August in mandis, retail markets, and other places across all Assembly constituencies in the country, Hindustan Times reported.
Earlier on 5 August, the party launched a huge protest against price rise, during which party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others, took to the streets wearing black.
Dozens of leaders were detained by the Delhi Police and released after several hours.
Taking a dig at the protests, Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that Congress leaders had worn black clothes to mark their opposition against the Ram temple foundation laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on that day two years ago.
