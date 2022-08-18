Congress' 'Halla Bol' Rally Rescheduled to 4 Sept Due to COVID: Jairam Ramesh

Meetings under the banner of “Mehangai Chaupal” began on 17 August and will go on till 23 August in mandis, retail markets, and other places across all Assembly constituencies in the country, Hindustan Times reported.

Earlier on 5 August, the party launched a huge protest against price rise, during which party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others, took to the streets wearing black.

Dozens of leaders were detained by the Delhi Police and released after several hours.

Taking a dig at the protests, Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that Congress leaders had worn black clothes to mark their opposition against the Ram temple foundation laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on that day two years ago.