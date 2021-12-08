Nagaland Firing: Congress Delegation on Way to Mon Stopped at Jorhat Airport

A Congress delegation that was going to Nagaland in light of the botched Army ambush that left 14 civilians dead on Wednesday, 8 December, staged a sit-in protest at Jorhat Airport in Assam after being stopped from going any further.

The delegation has been stopped under Section 144(1) CrPC as per an order by Jorhat DM, reported news agency ANI.

The Congress took to Twitter to call the "illegal detention" of the delegation "highly condemnable".