Congress Chintan Shivir: Leader After Leader Stresses Need for National Movement

One of the solutions offered by several leaders in different meetings of the Congress' three-day Nav Sankalp Shivir in Udaipur - is a national level mass movement by the party.

"The manner in which BJP is becoming entrenched, it can only be defeated through a mass movement. The same manner in which Congress' dominance was broken through the anti-Emergency movement, Mandal and Mandir and the India Against Corruption protest," a leader is known to have said.

Interestingly this was also stressed by Prashant Kishor in his presentation to the Congress leadership last month.

As a result of these discussions at the Chintan Shivir, a nationwide padyatra by Rahul Gandhi is being actively considered.