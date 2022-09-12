Congress, BJP Clash Over Controversial Tweet Featuring Burning Khaki Shorts

In a brazen attack against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s ideological ally the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Congress on Monday, 12 September, took to Twitter to post an image of burning pair of Khaki shorts.

This comes in background of the party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal," Congress wrote in the post, along with the controversial image which had a caption, "145 days more to go."

Although the tweet didn't name RSS, it was referring to the trademark Khaki shorts worn by the members of the Sangh.