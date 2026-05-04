Assembly Polls: Except Assam, it's not a Bad Result for Congress; 7 Takeaways

The Congress has been out of power in Tamil Nadu for about six decades and West Bengal for about five decades. In Tamil Nadu, the Congress was ousted by the DMK in 1967, which took such hegemonic control over the state's politics that its main challenge came from within: the AIADMK formed in the 1970s. Since then, the Congress has had little choice in the state except aligning with one or the other of the two parties as a junior partner.

However, with Vijay's TVK blowing away both the DMK and AIADMK, the political landscape of the state is likely to change, giving Congress a little more leverage than before. With Vijay falling short of a majority, there is a chance that he may have to reach out to the Congress for help.

What works for the Congress in Tamil Nadu is the fact that it is still seen as the main pole for anti-BJP politics at the national level. Also, Rahul Gandhi has consistently had a higher approval rating than the Congress as a party in Tamil Nadu. This compelled Stalin to keep him in good humour, constantly referring to Gandhi as his "brother", while not conceding any space to the party in the state.

If the Congress does align with Vijay, it would have a chance to rework the template under which it had been operating in Tamil Nadu.