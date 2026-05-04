Tamil Nadu Results: Vijay Falls Short of Majority, What Are TVK's Options?

As per trends at 6 PM, actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK is likely to fall short of a majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, making it a smashing debut for the party. It can be compard to other famous first time wins such as MG Ramachandran's win in 1977 in Tamil Nadu soon after forming the AIADMK, NT Rama Rao winning Andhra Pradesh in 1983, the Asom Gana Parishad forming the government in Assam in 1985 and the Aam Aadmi Party's debut election 2013.

However, trends at 6 PM indicate that Vijay could fall a few seats short of the half-way mark of 118 in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

So what options does Vijay have?