Congress Accounts Frozen By Income Tax Department Months Before Lok Sabha Polls

Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken on Friday, 16 February, said that all the bank accounts of the Congress party, including that of the Youth Congress have been frozen by the Income Tax department. Maken said the action is on account of a 45-day delay in filing the IT-returns for the financial year 2018-19. Maken made this revelation at a press conference, where he also said that the IT department has imposed a penalty of Rs 210 crore on the party for the delayed filing of the 2018-19 financial year’s tax returns.

“Congress party’s accounts have been frozen. Democracy has been frozen,” he said.

This comes just months before the Lok Sabha polls, expected to take place in April. The dates of the polls are supposed to be announced in another week or so.

Maken said the party has approached the Income Tax Appellate Authority (ITAT) to de-freeze their account.