'Cong Has Lost Credibility, Can Fight 2024 Polls Against BJP Together': Mamata

Banerjee further alleged on Friday that there were malpractices related to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the polls in Uttar Pradesh, and that Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav should ask for forensic tests of the voting machines, ANI reported.

The Samajwadi party has garnered 111 seats, a spike from the 47 seats it held in the state earlier

Banerjee, who had supported the SP's election campaign, added that Akhilesh Yadav should not be disheartened, as his vote percentage has increased from 20 percent to 37 percent in this year's UP elections.

She also applauded the TMC's foray in Goa, noting that the party had garnered 6 percent votes in the state's Assembly elections in merely three months of entering Goa's politics.

The BJP has won 20 seats in Goa, the Congress has garnered 11, the AAP 2, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party 2, and the TMC 0, while other regional parties have collectively secured 5.