Sonam Wangchuk To Join CJP Protest If Education Minister Doesn’t Resign

In a video message, Wangchuk clarified his position on CJP after speaking with Dipke, stating, “I genuinely felt that they do not have any wrong intentions; they are highly patriotic. In fact, they are making a sacrifice to improve the country.” He added that he would be “compelled to join” the protest if no action is taken by 5 June. Further details confirm that Wangchuk sought assurances that the CJP movement is a genuine youth-led initiative and not influenced by external forces.