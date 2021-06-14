Setback for Chirag Paswan as MPs Rebel, Break Away From LJP

In a setback to Chirag Paswan, five of the six Lok Janshakti Party’s MPs have revolted against him and have written to the Speaker to identify them as a separate group.
“There are six MPs in our party. It was the desire of five MPs to save our party. So, I've not broken the party, I've saved it. Chirag Paswan is my nephew as well as party's national president. I have no objection against him,” LJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras, Paswan’s uncle, told ANI.
He added that the MPs will meet the Speaker when he allots time.
LJP had won six seats in 2019 Lok Sabha elections – Vaishali, Samastipur, Khagaria, Nawada, and Jamui.
The party’s only MLA Raj Kumar Singh, who had won the Matihani seat of Begusarai in the 2020 Assembly polls, joined Nitish Kumar’s JD (U) earlier this year.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined