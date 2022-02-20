China’s ‘Influence Ops’ Spreading Worldwide: Why It’s a Serious Concern

In 2017, an Australian parliamentarian was forced to resign on the back of reports that he had warned another ethnic Chinese businessman that his phone was under surveillance by Australian authorities.

The crux of all this, however, is that China has had a policy since 2005, called ‘'huraren canzheng', aimed at pushing in erstwhile citizens into its politics or allied to it.

Political parties everywhere need funds, and in Australia there is no bar on accepting funds from foreign donors, provided they are properly declared. In other words, democracies leave the door wide open for such activities, including foreign funding for universities or think tanks.

Another businessman Huang Xiangmo provided generous funding to universities and think tanks. That was backed by the entry into the country of some 1,78,219 Chinese students in 2021 – nearly 30 per cent of the total, which meant they were the lifeblood of cash strapped universities.

It then emerged that these students were being monitored through the Chinese Students and Scholars Associations, which in turn ties up with other Chinese institutions like the Confucius Institutes and language centres.

All of this contributed to moulding a favourable debate on China that drew in former prime ministers and ambassadors. It’s all very effective and its outlines only emerge when there is evidence of intimidation and outright spying.

The crux of the problem was spelt out by the head of Australia’s lead intelligence agency, Mike Burgess. He warned that Australia should not let the fear of foreign interference undermine stakeholder engagement or stoke community division, as that would have the “same corrosive impact on our democracy as foreign interference itself”.

In simple words, once (any) foreign power enters a country, it is virtually impossible to root it out completely without seriously harming the state itself. Now consider other far more vulnerable states.