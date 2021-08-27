Chhattisgarh Congress: Baghel Summoned To Delhi Again, What Led To This Crisis?

The standoff had intensified following MLA Brihaspati Singh's allegation that Deo had masterminded an attack on him. Deo had denied the allegations and demanded an inquiry.

However, the major bone of contention is the arrangement proposed by the party leadership after its victory in 2018 - that Baghel and Deo will remain CM for 2.5 years each. Baghel's 2.5 years are about to come to an end.

There was a closed-door meeting with Rahul Gandhi that lasted three hours but remained inconclusive.

Also present at the meeting besides Gandhi, Baghel and Deo were Congress' in-charge for Chhattisgarh PL Punia, the party's general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal. But none of them divulged any details on what transpired.

On record, they claim that there are no "differences" and that the main agenda is the progress of Chhattisgarh. However, it is clear that all is not well in the Chhattisgarh Congress.

Political observers say that a lot had transpired at the meeting.

CM Baghel didn't interact with the media in Delhi on Wednesday but he did speak to them on his arrival at Raipur airport. He said two things: "If Sonia (Gandhi) ji instructs me to resign, I will resign" and "people who are trying to destabilise my government won't succeed through their gimmicks".