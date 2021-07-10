Chattisgarh IPS Officer Charged With Corruption Now Booked for Sedition

(Photo: The Quint)
Days after he was charged with corruption, an IPS officer from Chhattisgarh has now been charged with sedition for allegedly possessing 'sensitive information' and 'inflammatory pieces of writing against the government'.
GP Singh, an IPS officer of the 1994 batch was suspended by earlier this week after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked him over disproportionate assets, The Indian Express (IE) reported.
According to the FIR file by the ACB in Raipur, Singh allegedly had secret analysis of various public representatives as well as documents carrying religious comments meant to instigate communal violence to target the govrnment.
“In an envelope, five pages, on which both sides are typed, have been found containing adverse comments on elected representatives, officials, policies of the government and plans,” the FIR said, as quoted by The Indian Express.
Singh is facing the Income Tax probe over alleged benami transactions and acquired disproportionate assets across 15 locations in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, according to IE.
Singh on Friday moved the Chhattisgarh High Court demanding a CBI probe into the issue, alleging danger to his life and demanding a CBI probe in the matter.
Singh was formerly the Additional Director General (ADG) of the ACB. He was also the Inspector General (IG), Raipur. Before he was suspended on 5 July, he also the head of the police training academy, according to the IE.
