Explained: From Nehru to Modi, Why Chandigarh Remains a Wound for Punjab

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) recently rejected the Haryana government’s proposal to secure land in Chandigarh for constructing its additional assembly building.

This development is significant because it reinforces Punjab’s long-held argument that Chandigarh cannot be further alienated from Punjab or its territorial identity.

The issue gained prominence after Union home minister Amit Shah announced in July 2022 that land would be provided to Haryana for a new assembly. In 2023, Chandigarh even agreed in principle to allot a 10-acre plot along Madhya Marg, valued at around ₹640 crore.

Haryana proposed a land swap, offering 12 acres in Saketri, Panchkula, but a detailed survey by the UT administration found the land unsuitable—low-lying, cut by a natural drain, and lacking proper access. The offer was rejected.

During a recent meeting, Amit Shah advised the Haryana chief minister to drop the matter entirely due to the political and legal sensitivity of transferring Chandigarh land. Officials noted that such a deal may violate both the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, and the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966.

The Punjab government also intervened firmly, submitting a memorandum stating that “Chandigarh belongs solely to Punjab and not an inch of land will be allowed to be given to Haryana.”

Currently, Punjab and Haryana continue to share the Vidhan Sabha in the Capitol Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site where new construction is restricted, further complicating Haryana’s demands.

From the assurances given before Independence to the unfulfilled promises that followed, from the loss of Lahore to the contentious status of Chandigarh, Punjab’s struggle for its capital has been long and painful.

Successive governments at the Centre, and often in the state, have failed to address the psychological and historical wounds that Punjab has carried since Partition.

For many Punjabis, Chandigarh is more than a city. It is a symbol of promise and betrayal, of aspiration and loss, and of a history whose wounds were never allowed to heal.

(Nishtha Sood holds a degree in Politics and International Relations from SOAS, London, and writes on terrorism laws in India, linguistic movements, and issues of identity. Jagpreet Singh is an activist and social worker based in Chandigarh, known for his work on the ground and his active involvement in Punjab’s protest movements. This is an opinion article and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)