‘Farmers Are Dying Everyday, Why Would We Be Rigid?’ Kisan Unions

From what I understand from what the ministers said, I don't think the government is willing to concede anything. The minister (Tomar) said after the meeting 'it takes two hands to clap'. Problem is that government has both the hands and it has hidden both of them. We don't have the hands or power to decide anything. All we can do is protest, which is what we are doing. If the government repeals the three laws, good. But if they don't, we will have to intensify the agitation.

In the meeting, the government called the three laws "revolutionary". So this should give you an idea of what kind of meeting it must have been.

As it is, the three ministers reached 35 minutes late. Then they disappeared after lunch for nearly two hours. The entire exercise was a waste of time. We wasted 4-6 hours.

The lunch break was at 3:30 then we reconvened at 5:10. We don’t know where they had gone. They seem to have been talking to someone. Their tone was heated initially but later they softened it.

I don’t think anything is being achieved through this dialogue. The national media says, farmers are being stubborn. How can people who are requesting and appealing, be rigid? Two or three of our people are dying everyday, this movement is going on with great difficulty.